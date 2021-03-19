Look Back on February’s ‘Naiz:On Air’ With Naizon

For February on Naiz:On Air, we have seen the show continue its exponential growth, considering it has transformed from a weekly power hour of the best new Tech House in the world into a must not miss mix series. Naizon has built a reputation for himself through his inclusion of big beats, remixes and an eclectic mix of tracks from the past and modern day.

Naiz:On Air is definitely something to behold as he effortlessly blends tracks to keep the listener hooked and is a master on the buttons. Fans of his know the energy he brings to his sets in real life, and that energy is emulated in his mixes too. This last month on the show, Naizon has worked alongside names like DJ Kricked, founder of the label ‘Sizzlin’ Tech House’, who has built a reputation for himself considering he has had such a big year with notable signings on labels such as Rawthentic, Hottrax, Rawsome Deep, Lapsus and MTWAT.

With each month it is clear that the Naizon is rapidly maturing into one of the most prolific DJ/Producers in the Tech House domain. Stay locked on to his show either on Mixcloud or via one of the long list of global radio stations that syndicate the show each and every week.

