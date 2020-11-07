Jacob Colon’s October Edition of Made To Move Radio

As we head into November, Jacob Colon provides us with a collection of episodes on Made To Move from October. These outstanding episodes showcase the hottest House tunes around. The Made To Move radio show proves off his musical skills and impeccable mixing talents that have launched his career to where he is today. You will take comfort in escapism as you will enter a blissful state with funky basslines and four-to-the-floor beats.

Having launched the Made To Move radio show back in July, Jacob Colon has already culminated a loyal fanbase of listeners who tune in every week to see the tunes he has selected. The show contains music from both rising artists and fan favourites. You can expect to hear music such as Hector Cuoto’s ‘Doin It’, Tommy Boccuto’s “Sweet Flute”, and DJ Kone and Marx Palacios’ incredible collab “The Right One”. Not to mention Mac & Ward’s “The Feeling” as well.

Jacob Colon’s reputation is definitely a reason to tune into the shows. He has consistently released outstanding House tunes with rugged beats and a solid groove. Furthermore, he heads his own imprint under the same name and has released tracks with industry-leading labels such as Nervous Records and I Am House. Already reaching his 15th episode of Made To Move, new shows uploaded every Monday onto various platforms such as Deezer, Mixcloud, Soundcloud and more.

Listen to the latest episode here:

To listen to all of Made To Move’s episodes from October, click on this link.

Additionally, after listening to the show, follow Jacob Colon on SoundCloud, Instagram and Twitter.