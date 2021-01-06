Looking Back at Naizon’s Naiz:On Air’s December Edition

As we’re stepping into 2021, let’s take a look back on the December edition of Naizon’s radio show “Naiz:On Air”. Naizon brings together a collection of some of the most promising tracks in the House and Tech House scene into a one hour mix each week where you can get your dance music fix. With the show still relatively new, it has reached international status. In fact, there are stations in Germany, USA, Greece and The Netherlands broadcasting the show.

You can expect to hear tracks such as Eddy M’s “Catching Glory”, Chris Lake’s “I Remember”, Luke Welsh’s “Not The Same” and Endor’s “Fur”. As the show is rapidly growing, Naizon is now joined each week with a special guest. These special guest would provide their own exclusive guest mix that will listeners dancing for more. At the start of December, Naizon welcomed his first-ever guest Maxinne, followed by Jochem Hamerling, Aday Chinea, Nico Cabeza and Gettoblaster.

Naizon is quickly becoming one of the most exciting artists in the Tech House scene. He has come up with amazing releases such as “Pause“, “Dance It” and “Midnight“. 2021 is looking to be a huge year for Naizon as he has more releases on the horizon and bigger guests joining him every week on Naiz:On Air.

