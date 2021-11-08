The Latest Hit ‘Love Yourself’ From Avi Sic and Raquel Reigns

DJ and Producer Avi Sic is back with her brand-new release ‘Love Yourself’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. With an accumulated discography of impressive club hits like ‘With You’ and her remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, she is no stranger to the industry. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for – her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry. ‘Love Yourself’ is Avi Sic’s latest collaboration with singer Raquel Reigns, who has taken TikTok by storm with her strong following of over 1M fans.

‘Love Yourself’ performs as a culmination of powerful atmospherics with a thumping step that offers a beautiful and euphoric taste of talent from Avi Sic. ‘Love Yourself’ takes a different approach to her other releases like ‘In The Closet’, but the energy does not falter. You can expect to be treated to rich melodies that carry soaring vocals that send tingles down your spine throughout the entire song. This collaboration serves as a dynamic pop song with elements of drum and bass that have a purpose and leave a lasting impression on the soul.

Avi Sic is continuing to make moves with this release, as she takes listeners on a journey with her latest drop. She is taking matters into her own hands as she is planning on a self-release for ‘Love Yourself’. She has shared the stage as support for the world’s greatest DJ’s and Rappers including the likes of Calvin Harris, Diplo, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida just to name a few. Her performances remain in demand and are truly authentic, so if you aren’t yet acquainted with Avi Sic, take a listen you won’t be disappointed!

