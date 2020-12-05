LUNDØN Release Indie Rock-Inspired “Only Drug”

NYC-based DJ/producer duo LUNDØN has once again linked up with L.A.-based rock singer/songwriter, Julian Comeau for their newest collaboration, “Only Drug.” The track follows shortly after their successful summer release with “Don’t Turn This Car Around” as well as their recent release ‘Ride Or Die’ alongside Kramos. “Only Drug” drops December 4th on all streaming platforms.

The harmonious, textured vocal, courtesy of Julian Comeau effortlessly flows throughout the track’s entirety, serving as a prime accompaniment to LUNDØN’s hefty basslines and heart-soaring drops. Just when you thought the track couldn’t get any better, the second drop takes a pleasantly unexpected turn with head-banging dubstep beats. The melancholic

theme of the tune is executed flawlessly, in large part due to the raw emotion and power behind Comeau’s harmonious singing of the track’s profoundly rich lyrics.

Overall, LUNDØN’s hard-hitting dance music production elements act as a great addition to the pop-rock sensibilities Comeau is also famous for. In turn, it crafts the perfect sonic marriage between dance music and indie rock.



LUNDØN is a NYC-based electronic dance music DJ duo that recently formed within the last year. Consisting of Justin Peeling and Jeff Updike (formerly known as Stvylight), the pair’s first time working with one another was on October 2019’s “Whoever’s Next” alongside Reece Young and Brandon Elgar. Stemming off its success and wanting to take things further, they eventually decided to link up with one another to form LUNDØN, marking their second release with “Only Drug.

Stream the track here: