LZRD and Sam Tinnesz Collaborate for “When We Love”

Collaborating on the uplifting track “When We Love,” LZRD and Sam Tinnesz bring their sounds together and bend genres with the dance-pop and rock track.

[‘When We Love’] is more than just a lesson of how impactful love is in a relationship; it is meant to shed light in a dark world where we need to love one another more than ever. When we love and support each other, while looking past each other’s differences, we can truly conquer anything. LZRD

“When We Love” graces ears, lightly introducing Sam Tinnesz’s passionate vocals alongside the gentle strum of a guitar and fervent drums. As the song progresses, “When We Love” explodes into a flurry of synths, touching hearts with its feel-good notes. Together, LZRD and Sam Tinnesz reach their hands to stir organic elements into a new sound that hits all the right emotions in the inspiring track.

I always like to be part of songs that have an underlying message of love transforming the world. Right now I feel like we need this more than ever. This song and production from LZRD has such a fresh take on pop sound colliding with dance and hints of punk rock drums and guitars. I know this one will connect with so many and hopefully let a little light in the room. Sam Tinnesz

Check out LZRD and Sam Tinnesz’s “When We Love” below or stream the song via your favorite music platform.