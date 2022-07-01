LZRD Is Back With New Release ‘Cold Nights’

LZRD makes a comeback with another powerful release. This time, the talented DJ and music producer introduces his latest production ‘Cold Nights’ via KESS Records. This is not the first collaboration with the label, having released the popular track ‘Outta My Mind’ featuring singer Liam O’Donnell in the past.

The artist, whose list of accolades and supporters include important outlets like Billboard Magazine, EDM.com and Dancing Astronaut; Dance music industry heavyweights like The Chainsmokers, Tiësto and Kygo, and a remarkable list of live performances at notable stages like Lollapalooza and Moonrise, has already amassed more than 150 million streams of his hard-hitting productions, adding ‘Cold Nights’ to the list of high-quality tracks aiming to surpass his recent success.

‘Cold Nights’ is a feel-good track that features LZRD’s signature style; glistening guitar layers lay a nice foundation for the catchy melody the pristine and crisp processed vocals provide, that along with the pop inspired chord progression of the synth, maintain the perfect balance of the track’s easy-listening and stimulating experience.

The underlying powerful bassline mixes well with the dance fueled beat filled with snaps, claps and dynamic rhythmic elements that adds up to the overall energetic and refreshing vibe. With this new release, LZRD marks the route to make ‘Cold Nights’ and his upcoming releases, new worldwide sensations.

With this new release, LZRD embarks on the quest of making 2022 his best year yet; with a busy release schedule that will see him put out top-notch hits that will catch the attention of millions of listeners, becoming instant favorites. Every new release makes more and more evident why his name is one not to miss.

Make sure to follow LZRD, as his upcoming release schedule will continue to amaze with outstanding productions. ‘Cold Nights’ is out now through KESS Records and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

