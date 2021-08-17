LZRD Drops Energetic ‘Anytime’ Featuring Lost Boy

Hailing from Virginia, dance phenomenon and Producer LZRD is back again with his brand-new record ‘Anytime’. Armed with an impressive discography of hits that have garnered him over 150 million steams, LZRD has achieved some seriously impressive career accolades during his six years spent in the studio. With coverage from some of the most prominent news outlets in the dance music industry, LZRD has featured in the likes of Billboard Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, and Dancing Astronaut just to name a few. His determination to succeed and talent in the studio is what sets him apart from the rest. He has proved time and time again that he is exactly where he should be, and has even turned the heads of some of the biggest industry titans like The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and Tiesto.

‘Anytime’ kicks off with warm and bright atmospheric guitar strings that engulf your senses, backed by the illuminating style of Lost Boy’s organic and powerful lyrics, giving it that uplifting edge that cemented his reputation in the industry to begin with. His polished sound and unique take on dance music have generated quite the buzz around him, you can expect to be energized by powerful summer-tinged hits of high-energy punches of percussion and rhythm that fill the speakers and urge an insatiable feeling to get up and dance. Upon hearing the drop, you can expect to be taken into a world of your own, as intricately placed supersaw leads blast out into an upbeat and positive melody and those powerful and iconic EDM-styled melodies take a hold of you, making this an unmissable dancefloor dominator.

This latest release is a prominent demonstration of LZRD’s talent as an artist, overall homing in on his undeniable talent and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music. Expect to see ‘Anytime’ being supported by the imprint Kess Records, where he fits in amongst the impressive roster and prestigious label tasked with bringing the best EDM music the scene has to offer to the table.

Listen & Purchase ‘Anytime’:

https://soundcloud.com/lzrd/anytime-feat-lostboy

https://open.spotify.com/album/1pRuK9kUmLRRgefD0wg4bG?si=71eec17661074d06

https://www.beatport.com/release/anytime/3452255

LZRD Online:

https://soundcloud.com/lzrd

https://www.facebook.com/officiallzrd/

https://twitter.com/officiallzrd

https://www.instagram.com/official_lzrd/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6O2ODylN42JL651p1vcIYQ

https://www.songkick.com/artists/9208394-lzrd

https://www.lzrdmusic.com/music