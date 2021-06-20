Maddix Releases Sample Pack, “Sounds of the Tribe” Vol 1

Dutch electronic star, Maddix has released his official sample pack, “Sounds of the Tribe” Volume 1. Fully loaded with over 1000 samples of Maddix’s unique production style, the pack includes everything from drums to basslines. Additionally, percussion and synth sounds are included to give producers an incredible resource of samples to utilize within their productions.

What’s notable is that “Sounds of the Tribe” volume 1 is suitable for both emerging and seasoned producers. As such, it’s an inspirational pack for music makers of all types. After years of releasing on the scene’s best labels, Maddix offers DJs and producers a chance to experiment with the sounds he uses in his productions. Also, with the excitement surrounding the release of his sample pack, the Dutchman had this to say:

“I am grateful for the support of Hardwell, Revealed, and my fanbase has given me. As I experiment, I continue to carve out my sound. Over this past year, I have changed direction musically. I’ve kept developing and finetuning the new sound to create something unique. With massive support from all the big DJs, it is time; time to expand the community producing this exciting new Big Room Techno sound”.

Maddix first arrived on Revealed more than five years ago. Since that time, he has become one of the label’s most beloved stars with over 200 million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Maddix has released stand-out singles such as “Bella Ciao” with Hardwell (currently at 69 million streams) and “The Prophecy“, with Timmy Trumpet, which presently has over 19 million Spotify streams. His recent solo single “Home” has accrued over half a million streams and received support from Bassjackers, Futuristic Polar Bears, Blasterjaxx, Will Sparks, and W&W.