Mako Drops “Ocelot” in Anticipation for Upcoming Album

With under a month to go until the release of his next album, this is a very important track!

Mako returns with another intriguing offering “Ocelot“. It is a colorful indie-dance track with pop sensibilities. “Ocelot” continues to paint a vivid picture of what is to come on the esteemed musician’s forthcoming sophomore album, Fable. That album plans to release in early December.

To emphasize, the high-octane record opens with a stunningly memorable acoustic guitar riff propelled by a catchy soundscape of handclaps and percussion over which Mako’s emotively saccharine vocal effortlessly glides. Those unique sounds occurred as the track builds with a driving four-on-the-floor rhythm into an electro-pop anthem.

Ocelot” serves as a true testament to Mako’s unique artistic vision. That vision includes his ever-evolving sound as a producer. Following a string of six singles, Seaver once again proves that he has evolved to a point that his work no longer restrains itself to any musical genre. After reading this review, listen to the track below.

Here’s what Mako had to say about “Ocelot”:

“I started the idea for Fable on a pretty unusual and meaningful trip to Norway, literally stowed away on an empty farm for a little while.  Everything was intense and thoughtful at the time.  My close friends made a surprise trip to meet me in Stockholm after I was done – not much to say here except for a legendary few days of partying.  This song was written about that break in the trip, with us running around town doing god knows what.  I love it for Fable because I personally feel like it’s such an infectious side-note in an otherwise pretty somber and deliberate collection of songs, which is just what that week in Sweden meant to me.”

Stream “Ocelot” here:

