Mako Recruits Jan Blomqvist for Remix of “Roller Coaster”

2020 was a career-defining year for the talented artist, producer and musician, Mako. He released his sophomore album, Fable, in mid-December after a slew of lead singles throughout the year. Met with much critical acclaim and streaming numbers to boast, Mako prepares to continue the momentum with an album of intriguing remixes that allow the listener to enjoy Fable in a reimagined way. The Fable remix album will arrive on March 12, 2021.

Jan Blomqvist’s remix of Mako’s “Roller Coaster” will have fans clamoring for the club scene again

Kicking off the remix album is German producer Jan Blomqvist. He produces music that is full of melodic compositions and techno-inspired club tracks. In fact, he lends his signature style to ‘Roller Coaster’ and flips the original into a deeper club offering. Out now via Ultra Records, Jan Blomqvist’s remix of ‘Roller Coaster’ is available to stream now across streaming platforms.

The remix is very sensible and melodic

Capitalizing on the original’s somber essence, Jan Blomqvist’s remix weaves melodic deep house sensibilities into ‘Roller Coaster’. Mako’s strong original composition remains audibly relevant while Jan Blomqvist transforms the melody into a euphonic and driving soundscape with additional instrumentals.

While the original flowed through multiple genres, the remix highlights scintillating electronic elements, leading listeners on a sonic roller coaster. The four-minute remix was designed with the dance floor in mind, as Blomqvist effortlessly captivates with his club-ready cut.

Mako kicks off 2021 on a great note

Fable marked a monumental moment for Mako as he revealed his most personal body of work to-date. Maximizing his vast musical background, each composition offered a unique contribution to his eleven-track sophomore album. Following Fable‘s release, Mako kicked off 2021 amazingly with his breathtaking collaboration with Lindsey Stirling, ‘Lose You Now’. Stirling called upon Alex Seaver to lend his undeniable songwriting and vocal talent to her original instrumental-only track ‘Guardian’. The single has quickly amassed over a million streams in less than a month since its release.

As he continues the sharp trajectory of his sophomore album, Mako gears up to reveal twelve new renditions to add to his immaculate catalogue. Set for release on March 12, 2021, the Fable remix album promises many intriguing offerings from talented producers around the world.