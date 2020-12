Mako Showcases ‘Fable’ as a Colorful Musical Production

After releasing a handful of successful lead singles, Mako finally unveils his sophomore album, Fable, after much anticipation. The deeply personal body of work represents the recent chapter of Mako’s life as he explores the creative depths of fusing various musical genres. Fable serves as a representation of pushing new boundaries and exploring different sounds as a solo project guided by Alex Seaver. The eleven-track album features the previously-released lead singles as well as some brand new additions. Out now via Ultra Music, Mako‘s Fable is available across streaming platforms.

Mako‘s Fable will have people hooked for days

Following the release of Hourglass in 2016, Alex Seaver took charge of the Mako project as a solo endeavor. Honing in on his rich background as music producer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Seaver has created an unparalleled masterpiece with his sophomore album, Fable. Since the release of Hourglass in 2016, Mako has been diligently crafting his reimagined signature sound in the studio, subsequently releasing six singles to build momentum for the album’s eventual release. Finally, here is a review of Mako‘s new album Fable.

“Breathe”

The first single ‘Breathe’ was a breakthrough addition to his previous catalog. Released in 2017, the track features smooth vocals from Seaver intertwined into a delicate and intricate melody. The following year, Mako released the emotive pop-leaning track ‘Murder’ that skillfully twists somber vocals into a more upbeat soundscape. In 2019, Mako revealed the angst-filled track ‘Coyote’ and announced a full-length album in the works. Guitar-driven indie sensibilities shine throughout ‘Coyote’ as Mako’s harrowing vocals flood the track. Following the release of ‘Coyote’, he released the subsequent ‘Coyote (Midnight Mix)’ which lends a more ambient feel to the original.

“Chameleon”

At the top of 2020, Mako joined forces with Elephante to deliver the dazzling single ‘Chameleon’ that was met with much critical acclaim. The richly euphoric single was released with multiple versions and subsequent remixes, much like a chameleon itself. Following that came the punchy pop-centric single ‘Parable’. Not only does the track feature a lighthearted progressive atmosphere and layered instrumentation, but it also features a Bulgarian chant from the Middle Ages, making it a very unique addition to Seaver’s catalog.

There’s more

Most recently, Mako revealed the final lead singles ‘Again’ and ‘Ocelot’. ‘Again’ opens with a graceful piano melody with Seaver’s subtle and captivating vocals floating above an ever-changing sonic landscape. Following the release, Mako recruited blossoming producers DLMTand The Wyze to lend their own renditions to ‘Again’. The remix from DLMT is a club-ready weapon that flips the track into a deep house cut. The Wyze’s remix capitalizes on softer dance melodies with a euphoric flair. Providing one last glimpse at the forthcoming album, ‘Ocelot’ is a high-octane record with a stunningly memorable acoustic guitar riff propelled into an indie-dance anthem with pop sensibilities.

The tracks keep on coming

Furthermore, the dazzling new album additions include ‘Peregrine’, ‘Roller Coaster’, and ‘The Wagon’. Much like the preceding tracks, these new additions weave Mako’s musical aptitude across a multitude of genres. ‘Peregrine’ begins with a soft rolling melody and yearning vocals from Seaver. Afterwards, it transitions into a classically inspired soundscape with breathtaking violin instrumentals. The next track, ‘Roller Coaster’, captures a somber essence with haunting vocals from Seaver and a subtle piano-driven melody that cascades into a deeper bassline. Finally, ‘The Wagon’ highlights Seaver’s acoustic vocal prowess with a resonating faint melodic melody.