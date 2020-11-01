RELEASES

Mama Cleo Releases Powerful Track, “Never Let Up”

The lyrics make this song worth listening to!

Produced by John Secolo, a former member of the “The Pretty Reckless” and written by Mama Cleo, this new soul-filled track shows off a more fiery side to the singer. Mama Cleo is a vibrant new artist with an old soul. She creates heartfelt, emotionally raw music that people gravitate towards. Mama Cleo grew up in New York with Cuban and Puerto Rican parents. Consequently, her music embodies the rhythms that flowed from the urban metropolis in her childhood. Accordingly, “Never Let Up” will revolutionize the scene.

Also, Mama Cleo takes on the role of CEO at her multi-million dollar company. It specializes in political organization and e-commerce consulting and campaigns. Moreover, she is a strong woman on a mission to conquer the world and make an impact through her music. 

Fueled by a bold, rhythmic guitar and angered vocals, Mama Cleo calls for action to be taken from her crush who refuses to get his life together. Her previous singles have garnered hundreds of thousands of streams, and she continues to grow her fan base with her old soul style.

Furthermore, the captivating vocals act as a great way to slip into a relaxing evening. As such, the mellow vibe of the track fits well with the chorus and catchy beat of “Never Let Up.”

Stream “Never Let Up” here:

