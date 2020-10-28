RELEASES

Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd Release “One Inside”

Released under Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings, the duo share a unique dual release of the song.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Marcus Santoro Tim van Werd One Inside

Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd combined their musical talents to release two versions of the song “One Inside” under Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings imprint.

Marcus Santoro released a “Main Room Mix” of the song. With it, he brings a suspenseful introduction to the song, allowing Mila Falls’s earthy voice to shine through before slamming forward with a funky bass to bring listeners through a rollercoaster of deep energy.

Meanwhile, Dutch producer Tim van Werd unleashes the complementary “After Hours Mix.” Its minimalistic and progressive sounds rhythmically lure listeners to a relaxing state of consciousness. The “After Hours Mix” is nothing short of a divine experience.

“One Inside” is the result of the intersection of three remarkable artists’s talents with Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd’s production skills highlighting British singer Mila Fall’s vocals.

Marcus Santoro debuted with Protocol Recordings last year with his remix of “My Way” by Nicky Romero. The Australian producer quickly followed up with the release of “Shine,” a collaboration with Sentinel.

Tim van Werd most recently collaborated with Nicky Romero as his Monocule moniker to deliver the track “Time To Save.” A multi-instrumentalist from a young age, Tim van Werd has demonstrated unique production skills that earned him the support of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Afrojack, Sam Feldt, and more.

Download or stream “One Inside” here.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of Mako Unveils “Again” Ahead of Sophomore Album Release

Mako Unveils “Again” Ahead of Sophomore Album Release

14 hours ago
Photo of Gorgon City’s “Burning” Music Video and Terrace Dub Remix

Gorgon City’s “Burning” Music Video and Terrace Dub Remix

2 days ago
Photo of Ferry Corsten Explores Deeper Side with “Our Moon”

Ferry Corsten Explores Deeper Side with “Our Moon”

2 days ago
Photo of Naderi Unveils Futuristic, Genre-Blending Debut EP ‘HOTBOX’

Naderi Unveils Futuristic, Genre-Blending Debut EP ‘HOTBOX’

2 days ago
Close
Close