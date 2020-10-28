Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd Release “One Inside”

Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd combined their musical talents to release two versions of the song “One Inside” under Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings imprint.

Marcus Santoro released a “Main Room Mix” of the song. With it, he brings a suspenseful introduction to the song, allowing Mila Falls’s earthy voice to shine through before slamming forward with a funky bass to bring listeners through a rollercoaster of deep energy.

Meanwhile, Dutch producer Tim van Werd unleashes the complementary “After Hours Mix.” Its minimalistic and progressive sounds rhythmically lure listeners to a relaxing state of consciousness. The “After Hours Mix” is nothing short of a divine experience.

“One Inside” is the result of the intersection of three remarkable artists’s talents with Marcus Santoro and Tim van Werd’s production skills highlighting British singer Mila Fall’s vocals.

Marcus Santoro debuted with Protocol Recordings last year with his remix of “My Way” by Nicky Romero. The Australian producer quickly followed up with the release of “Shine,” a collaboration with Sentinel.

Tim van Werd most recently collaborated with Nicky Romero as his Monocule moniker to deliver the track “Time To Save.” A multi-instrumentalist from a young age, Tim van Werd has demonstrated unique production skills that earned him the support of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Afrojack, Sam Feldt, and more.

Download or stream “One Inside” here.