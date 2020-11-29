RELEASES

Marcus Santoro Releases “A New Day” via Protocol Recordings

Marcus Santoro's new song provides a positive outlook for "A New Day."

Jillian Nguyen 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Marcus Santoro A New Day

Out via Protocol Recordings, Marcus Santoro releases the house track “A New Day” with Misha Miller taking control of the vocals.

Marcus Santoro manifests a fresh single embalmed with elements of progressive house and trance. Combined with positive lyrics and Misha Miller’s angelic voice, Marcus Santoro polishes “A New Day” with vibrant melodies. Pulsing basslines provide a moving experience for listeners, bringing the trance elements to a full circle. “A New Day” is a comforting song that carefully caresses listeners into its celestial embrace, offering new hope for tomorrow.

Listen to the song below on YouTube or stream “A New Day” on Protocol Recordings, and look out for the eponymous “A New Day” EP coming out next month on December 11.

About Marcus Santoro

Australian producer Marcus Santoro first joined Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings with his remix of Romero’s track “My Way” in 2019. Following the remix, Santoro collaborated with Sentinel to release the single “Shine.”

Since then, he has made an appearance on Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy radio show. His music has seen releases on Enhanced, Armada, and Flashover. Meanwhile, Protocol has faithfully embraced Santoro’s releases “Out of My Head” with Faderx, “Faces,” and “Blackout” featuring Lauren L’aimant. Furthermore, the Australian producer most recently collaborated with Tim van Werd on “One Inside.”

