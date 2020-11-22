Marsh Releases Debut Album and Title Track, “Lailonie”

Marsh (aka Tom Marshall) soars into autumn with his new single “Lailonie,” the title track from his debut artist album. The LP and its title track are a testament to the healing power of music in the face of tragedy. Moreover, both are a confluence of uplifting vibrations in the wake of the unexpected passing of a beloved family member.

Impactful life experiences helped inspire the album’s production. Also providing inspiration were some of the beautiful places Tom has visited whilst producing the album. “Lailonie” features collaborations from a wide array of talented artists. These include music producer Wassu, soulful, jazzy vocalist Leo Wood, UK producer Phenoir, Cincinnati-based vocalist Mariel Beausejour, Austin-based songstress Mimi Page, and progressive house producer Forerunners. Additionally, Marsh’s music has garnered support from some of the industry’s leading figures. These include Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Rufus Du Sol, Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Phil Taggart at BBC Radio 1.

His new album follows the release of his acclaimed collaboration with Nox Vahn, “Come Together“. It featured a moving spoken-word sample from revered philosopher, Alan Watts. At the same time, Marsh has performed at esteemed venues on both sides of the Atlantic, including Printworks London and The Brooklyn Mirage. With “Lailonie,” Marsh continues to tell his story of healing and inner-peace through his enchantingly deep and progressive sound. In doing so, he’s following the pathway of fellow Anjunadeep alumni Lane 8, Yotto, and Ben Böhmer on his rise to the top of the dance music world. In short, “Lailonie” is a gem of a deep house and progressive house record that fans will adore. The album is out now on Anjunadeep and can be ordered here.