Martin Jensen and Cheat Codes Team Up For ‘Running’

Danish DJ Martin Jensen has teamed up with LA-based trio Cheat Codes to bring you ‘Running’, their first single of 2022, on Astralwerks.

Martin Jensen is very popular for his 2016 hit track, ‘Solo Dance’, which garnered over 600 million streams on Spotify. Jensen highlighted when announcing his latest single that ‘Running’ is a direct follow up of ‘Solo Dance’ and it’s easy to see why.

Martin Jensen and Cheat Codes’ “Running” perfectly pairs with Theresa Rex’s outstanding vocals

The mellow beat paired with the uplifting vocals provided by Theresa Rex makes this a fitting tribute to the much loved 2016 dance classic. That being said, Theresa Rex isn’t a rookie when it comes to giving her voice to groundbreaking hit singles. She’s actually the vocalist for ‘Solo Dance’ as well and has also collaborated with the likes of Alle Farben and Jonas Blue.

Cheat Codes donate their energy to ‘Running’, which has become synonymous with the LA locals. This comes as no surprise as the trio have amassed over six billion streams and appear in the “Top 200 Most Listened To Artists in the World.”

The artists described their feelings about the track

This is what Cheat Codes had to say on their collaboration with Martin Jensen and Theresa Rex: “We are excited to kick off 2022 with ‘Running’ alongside our friends Martin and Theresa -we wanted to bring as much positivity and vibrance into the production and accomplish something anthemic! We hope everyone had a Happy New Year and are ready to hit the ground RUNNING in 2022.”

Theresa Rex added: “It was so special working with Martin and the whole team again. It has been a moment since ‘Solo Dance’ came out, but I think that ‘Running’ is the perfect follow up and adding Cheat Codes to the mix has made it pure magic.”

Additionally, Martin Jensen commented: “The energy working with this whole team was incredible. Reuniting with Theresa meant we had to do something extraordinary, so who better to do that with than our good friends Cheat Codes.”

Rest assured, ‘Running’ is a track that’ll keep you occupied before the next summer hit comes out this year. Finally, this is a great track to usher in the new year and is just a flavour of what Martin Jensen, Cheat Codes, and Theresa Rex will bring fans in 2022.

