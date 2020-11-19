Martin Jensen Drops “So Sick” Remix by Kiiara ft. blackbear

A little over a month after the release of her studio album lil kiiwi, electropop singer Kiiara teams up with Martin Jensen for an official remix of the album’s first track, “So Sick,” featuring rapper blackbear.

In the remix of the lil kiiwi first track, Martin Jensen pays homage to the original version’s earworm status and reworks the song into a house banger that somehow also simultaneously captures the original’s heartbreaking essence.

Upbeat piano chords provide a clean introduction to Kiiara’s ethereal voice as she charms listeners deep into the song and its heart-rendering lyrics. Martin Jensen pushes for a resounding house beat combined with a formant shift in Kiiara’s vocals for the song’s drop, bringing new meaning to the words “So Sick.” Meanwhile, blackbear’s rich voice resonates throughout the second verse and adds layers of dimension as the rapper harmonizes with Kiiara’s celestial vocals for the second chorus.

Martin Jensen familiarizes himself with the two artists’ vocals, transforming “So Sick” into a dreamy sound that also champions a flavorful bass, adding to the song’s danceability as Kiiara and blackbear’s distinct voices lead the mesmerizing number.

Stream the song following this link, or listen Martin Jensen’s “So Sick” remix below.