Tune Into Marvinmarvelous’ Radio Shows Every Week

Marvinmarvelous is back this month with a plethora of sensational radio shows full of the very best hits the scene has to offer. With a history drenched in the dance music scene from an early age with musical influences in his childhood home like Motown, R &B, Jazz, and Classic Rock, you can expect to be treated to a proper mix of the best tunes around with each show. With a new show released every week, now is your chance to catch with Marvin, as his shows welcome exclusive artists from all corners of the music scene.

Treat yourself to Marvin’s show as he mixes up a balanced mixture of House, Tech House, and Underground hits that will get you up off your feet and moving. You can expect to hear some of the freshest blends as he manages to connect the sounds of an array of talented artists from artists like Alann M, Yuri Eleven, Jack Truant, and Cloonee just to name a few.

His August shows welcome exclusive varying hits emerging from all corners of the scene, with a mixture between some underground tunes you can really sink your teeth into, down to the industry-leading hits that everybody can get dancing to. His talent for the art of music production is what sets him apart from the rest, considering his sounds have reached international levels in countries such as France, Spain, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Join Marvinmarvelous as he continues to develop his skills with a unique blend of Deep House, Electro House, and R&B tailor-made to be felt in the soul and enjoyed properly:

Channel Music Every Wednesday 21:00 Weekly France / GMT+02:00 https://radio-channelmusic.com/ KL Radio Every Sunday 09:00 Weekly United Kingdom / GMT+01:00 http://www.klradio.online Starter FM Every Monday 19:00 Weekly Australia / GMT+10:00 http://starterfm.com Clubland FM Every Thursday 17:00 Weekly United Kingdom / GMT+01:00 http://clublandfm.com

Marvinmarvelous Online:

http://www.marvinmarvelous.com/