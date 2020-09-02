Matveï Drops the Tropical House Song “RIO”

The producer Matveï released the breezy song, “RIO“, as the first single from his debut EP, Summer Collection.

While we may have spent most of summer indoors, Matveï’s “RIO” encapsulates the nostalgic feeling of anticipation for the season. “RIO” is a fresh track that’s appropriate for any relaxing trip to the beach and brings back the sun from autumn’s approach. The vocal chops layered over warm guitar plucks fuse to create an airy, funky atmosphere. As the song approaches the end of its play, Matveï tones down the whirling atmosphere into sensational distortions complimented by claps and drums.

“[It’s] a hot summer day feel-good house tune, something bouncy to play by the pool with a fresh Caipirinha,” the Frenchman said about the song.

The French electronic music label Kitsuné Musique picked up the young producer shortly after he turned 18. Since then, Matveï has received support from artists like Martin Garrix, R3HAB, and Future Classic.

Matveï’s debut EP, Summer Collection, is scheduled to release later this month. In the meantime, listeners can anticipate his next single, “VOCES'”, on September 16th.