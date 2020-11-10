Matveï Returns With “FALL: OVERDOSE X RUMBA”

After dropping “VOCES” and “RIO” earlier in September followed by the full release of his debut SUMMER COLLECTION EP, Matveï returns this month. Matveï has released his FALL collection tracks, “OVERDOSE” and “RUMBA.”

Matveï first gained attention from the Kitsuné Musique label at 18 with his music inspired by urban club sounds. These sounds can be prominently heard in these latest FALL releases.

The French producer parades a refreshing touch to his releases. Matveï inundates listeners’ ears with a blend of bossa nova, R&B, and hip-hop. “OVERDOSE” captivates with its relaxing guitar strums and soothing vocals that entice listeners to dance along by a pool to the song’s beats. Trumpets accent “RUMBA,” adding dimension to the track’s already electrifying ambiance and bouncing beat that takes after hip-hop. While “OVERDOSE” maintains a calming atmosphere, “RUMBA” demands a party. It opts for an exciting and high-energy flow to guide the three-minute experience.

Matveï’s Fall Collection: “OVERDOSE” and “RUMBA”

Listen to “OVERDOSE” and “RUMBA” below or stream it via Kitsuné Musique.

As previously noted, the Paris-based producer earned the attention of Kitsuné Musique at the age of 18. Since then, he has also garnered the support of Martin Garrix and has provided official remixes for artists like Future Classic, Liv Dawson, and Crystal Fingers.