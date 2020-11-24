Maximals Release “Reset” EP on Protocol Recordings

If you’re beginning to feel the winter blues, Maximals have your antidote with their new “Reset” EP. Featuring three brand new tracks, the veteran Italian duo brings a spectrum of funky house vibes to the table that definitely don’t disappoint.

The lead single “No More” opens the sonic venture with piano melodies coupled with reverberating synths. These complemented alongside soulful vocals that make for a groove-worthy track to sing along to. Afterward comes “So Good,” delivering deep instrumental basslines for a more underground sound. Furthermore, the track is followed by the disco-influenced “You Got Me,” which provides an energetic and feel-good finale to the EP.

“Reset” marks Maximals‘ 11th Protocol release, following “What Are You Waiting For” with Chad Kowal released on Protocol earlier this year, and “Back To You” on Showtek‘s Skink.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that will light up a dance floor. Among them are Maximals, the Italian duo inspired by the atmosphere of dance music in the ’70s and ’80s. Their style is evident in the lighthearted vibes of their tracks, such as “My Best” and “Fall in Line,” featuring Nino Lucarelli. In fact, the latter track featured in the Ultra Miami 2017 official after movie.

In 2019, Maximals remixed Raiden and K-pop star YURI‘s “Always Find You” and Nicky Romero & David Guetta‘s – Ring The Alarm making for yet another stellar example of teamwork by Protocol artists. Their triumphant comeback with the “Reset” EP proves that this dynamic duo will always keep evolving their sound, and it just keeps getting better.

