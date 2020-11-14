Miami’s FINN Releases “Days Like This”

Miami’s FIIN returns with his new single, “Days Like This“. The tune is a euphonious house track perfect for those after-hours vibes. Satisfyingly, it opens with a steady four on the floor bassline. Subsequently, FINN weaves in enigmatic melodies and cinematic synths over a sultry vocal sampling; the result is both emotive and dancefloor-friendly.

Consequently, FINN’s “Days Like This” is an deal track to play for grooving to or easy listening. The new release follows his hot streak in 2020 which includes “Wild Trees,” “Still In The Storm,” “Le Crocodile,” and “Everything,” all on Ultra Records. Press play on “Days Like This” and allow FIIN to whisk you away to a tenebrous and dark dance floor.

FINN – Days Like This

FIIN earned his stripes as the youngest resident of Heart Nightclub and has played alongside the best world-class DJs. Since then, he’s had impromptu b2b sets with Paco Osuna, Marco Faraone, Hot Since 82, Technasia, Butch, Bontan, and Sis. FIIN’s music combines a sexy, smooth, and groovy style with an upbeat techy rhythm. He takes risks and succeeds with originality. Tropical rhythms, warm synth lines, melodic grooves, and funky textures come together in masterful style. FIIN‘s hunger and drive are outmatched only by his love for the scene. It’s all or nothing, and nothing was never an option.