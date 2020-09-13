Check Out Mike Bello’s Latest Hit “Plug’

Rising Australian star Mike Bello has just released his brand-new single “Plug“. Mike Bello flaunts his production skills on “Plug” with insane elements and an incomparable vibe. ‘Plug’ starts off teasing snippets of intensity before high pitched and erratic arpeggios consume the track. As the vocals become choppier, the magnitude of the track relentlessly builds up. It does that until you meet the ultimate, energetic drop.

The drop contains instrumentation, qualitative percussion and fantastic synths that can influence everyone to have on the dance floor. Each element is intricately placed in order to truly transport the listener into a world of their own. Furthermore, you can hear Mike’s metal influences in the track as a catchy, gritty, guitar-type melody takes over. All the while before the music once again rises to a ferocious energy.

“Plug” is the fourth release where Mike has worked with the ever-growing record label Harmor Records after bringing out his debut track back in August of 2019. Since then, Mike has gone on to perform official remix duties of the major 2020 release ‘Sick Lullaby’ by Oliva Addams. Additionally, he has collaborated with the trailblazing Japanese DJ Takahiro Yoshihira as well.

Having launched his dance music career just over a year ago, Mike Bello’s unique take on dance music and niche influences have generated quite the buzz and has certainly put him in demand with a variety of up and coming artists wanting to collaborate. With more exciting electro-house tracks on the horizon, Mike Bello is definitely an artist to keep a watchful eye on.

To conclude, “Plug” is now available to download and stream on Ovylarock’s world-renowned multi-genre dance label, Harmor Records.

