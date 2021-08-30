Monocule Releases New Single, “Awakening”

Nicky Romero returns in the disguise of his alter-ego, Monocule with the eighth release, “Awakening“. Simply put, the tune is an underground masterpiece featuring vocals by British singer/songwriter Sarah De Warren. “Awakening” wastes no time in getting the attention of the listener; it packs a punch, and opens with rhythmic synths and deep, growling basslines.

Additionally, De Warren‘s ethereal vocal riff complements the emphatic euphonious melodies of the track. Furthermore, these elements of “Awakening” make for a sonic experience that is meant for late nights and dark dance floors. The single follows Monocule’s recent release, “Ways To Heaven” with Jamis featuring composer/pianist Michael G. Moore. Earlier this year, Monocule also dropped his “Monocule Volume 2” EP, which has amassed over 2.5M streams on Spotify.

Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Additionally, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode with over 100 FM stations airing it. Now, with his Monocule project, Romero has proven again his ability to evolve with the times. Also, fans and listeners can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify. “Awakening” Featuring Sarah de Warren is out now on Protocol Recordings and hereunder is the official lyric video.