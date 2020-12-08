Monsieur Frazier Remixes “Do Too Much”

Monsieur Frazier, Understated label boss, unleashes a groovy remix of booish and Mike Antix’s single “Do Too Much” via HE.SHE.THEY, a label highlighting queer and marginalized artists.

The Los Angeles producer breaks out a mesmerizing but energizing take on the booish and Mike Antix song. Monsieur Frazier bumps up the jams with a flurry of kicks and sharp hi-hats, interspersed with alluring vocals. After a satisfying momentum of rhythm and beats have been built, the producer rouses listeners with funky piano chords. The seven and a half minute track keeps the blood rushing and the hearts pumping with its eclectic sound and undying beats.

The label boss shared his inspiration for the “Do Too Much”. He stated, “Sounds, rhythms, and grooves that sparked my love of proper house music, which is that of 90’s New York house and U.K. Garage.​”

About Monsieur Frazier

Monsieur Frazier is a Los Angeles producer and label boss with a strong footing in the music scene as co-founder of Understated and Understated Recordings. Additionally, he has built experience in the live scene as a resident of Sound and performer at Coachella, Splash House, and Minimal Effort. Recently, he debuted a weekly livestream show catchily titled “Monsieur Mondays” on the Understated Twitch channel.