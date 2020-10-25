Naderi Unveils Futuristic, Genre-Blending Debut EP ‘HOTBOX’

Naderi comes from the future and bends time, space and genres to create a futuristic take on electronic music. He is acting as an intergalactic sonic roadmap for 2020 and beyond. As an industry figure, pioneer, and trendsetter, Naderi beamed down into his utopian studio haven in Sydney, Australia.

He has definitely established his reputation as an artist who is enhancing the image of the future bass genre. In fact, Naderi has released his debut EP titled HOTBOX on October 23, 2020. To learn more about why Naderi is a hot name in future bass, download and stream HOTBOX now on all streaming platforms.

Naderi’s HOTBOX sends everyone to a new dimension

Naderi’s HOTBOX incorporates experimental and futuristic elements of electronic, R&B, house, and pop. The project’s out-of-this-world opener, “Dead Astronaut In Space,” sets the tone for the EP with an eerie, mood-altering intro that builds to a cosmic explosion of futuristic sounds. Concurrently, HOTBOX’s second celestial offering, “Switching Lanes” featuring Keora, is a masterclass in production. This track is another demonstration of Naderi’s forward-thinking sonic prowess.

The experience continues furthermore with the subtle yet irresistible groovy space gem, “Can’t Be Her“. Afterwards, dive head-first into the EP’s powerful track, “HOTBOXINDAWIP“, followed by its innovative, critically-acclaimed single, “Stardust” featuring Reo Cragun. Finally rounding out the intergalactic adventure is the upbeat “Stay” featuring rising Australian artist Leotrix.

The emerging future-bass producer, Naderi

Naderi has listed the likes of Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, Skrillex and Flume as his musical influences. He has worked behind the scenes with dance music’s power players such as Flume, Alison Wonderland, Skrillex, Marshmello and more, including his work on Flume’s Grammy-winning album Skin. In 2019, Naderi branched out from his role behind the scenes to unleash his own original music for the first time: “Too Much Smoke” featuring Lil Traffic has amassed 2 million Spotify streams and set the tone for Naderi’s experimental crossover sound to come.

Beyond his budding catalogue of original music, Naderi lends his signature sound to a variety of industry titans for official remixes, including Skrillex, The Killers, Flume, Diplo, and more: Naderi’s official remixes for Keys N Krates’ “Save Me” featuring Katy B and Flume’s “Lose It” featuring Vic Mensa have amassed millions of Spotify streams and the latter received praise and led to a one-on-one interview with Billboard where they discussed his influence on the industry.