Naiz:On Air – A Station for Tech House and Beyond

The latest month of Naiz:On Air offers a delectable range of the hottest Tech House in the industry straight from Naizon. With the show rapidly maturing into a popular power hour of the best the scene has to offer, the latest shows in April are an exciting culmination of big beats, remixes and an eclectic mix of tracks from the past and modern day. Each week features the ‘Track of The Future’ segment in which we hear Naizon’s pick of the hottest new promo or demo in his bag as he takes you through a blend of the best hand-picked House music around.

Naizon is constantly raising the bar for lovers of House music across the globe as his shows which are featured on a growing list of global radio stations that syndicate the show each and every week emanate an exciting unmatched energy that he brings into each weekly set. This month on Naiz:On Air, you can expect to hear featured music from the likes of Low Disco, Slow Sense and Chris Lake with weekly guests joining Naizon like Gustavo Mota, Lowez, Neverglow and Low Sam.

Stay locked on to Naiz:On Air as Naizon mixes his way through a dancefloor-bound blend of the finest Tech House music around. Stay tuned for a global syndication and an army of heavyweight guests on Naiz:ON AIR – a station to call home for everything Tech House and beyond.

