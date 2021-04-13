Naizon Features Hot Tech-House Anthems On Naiz:On Air

Bringing dancefloor-ready mixes of the freshest House anthems in the absence of raves. You can expect to have your thirst quenched with Naizon’s latest accumulation of Naiz:On Air radio episodes in March. Naizon brings the energy of his real-life sets to his unmissable mix series on the “Naiz:On Air” radio show. On the “Naiz:On Air” show, Naizon features some of the hottest Tech-House records from figureheads in the industry like FISHER, Dennis Cruz, St Germain and Leandro Da Silva and brings in thousands of loyal weekly listeners.

Since starting his career, Italian DJ/Producer Naizon has traveled around the world extensively. He has performed for eager crowds in places like Thailand, Switzerland and Australia. Throughout his DJ career, Naizon has developed a keen sense for grooves that we want to hear on the dancefloor. Naizon has an exceptional knowledge of dance music ranging from those obscure underground vibes you won’t find anywhere else to those crowd-pleasers nobody can resist the urge to move to.

Naizon’s online show brings the party to you so you don’t miss out, with varying gifted DJ’s and Producers each week to keep the talent pool fresh – you can expect to hear from guests like Dean Mickoski, Vito Trix, Kricked, Tomo Hirata and many more talented artists in the mix. With a successful backing, Naizon is now up to his 35th episode as support continues to grow as he as emerging as one of the talented Producers in the Tech-House domain. Stay tuned in to his show via Mixcloud where a brand-new episode is uploaded weekly.

