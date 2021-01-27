Nathassia and D3FAI Collaborate on “In My Head”

“In My Head” is the second collaboration between Dutch electronic music artist NATHASSIA and one of Argentina’s hottest producers, D3FAI. The track has already taken the scene by storm.

“In My Head” features a pumping bassline and insanely high energy from the very moment you press play. This is a track that will certainly make you lose your senses. In fact, the aggressive build-up leads to an even more intense drop which solidifies this tune as a major festival hit.

Currently at #9 on the Beatport Big Room chart, “In My Head” has given D3FAI his first opportunity to showcase his techno production skills which he has been honing over the past 12 months; added to that his notorious Big Room Mix sound. NATHASSIA also impresses with her stunning vocal performance that highlights her range and unique Eastern and Western influences that have seen her generate quite the excitement.

D3FAI has gained support from the likes of Tiësto, David Guetta and Steve Aoki in previous years. Furthermore, he also has a collection of official remixes from industry legends under his belt too. With this pairing clearly, a match made in heaven, NATHASSIA has gone on to successfully forge her own style & sound as an electronic music artist with recent support from Blasterjaxx, Andi Durrant & BL3ND. As “In My Head” begins to generate traction, you can expect this track to be a highlight of 2021.

“In My Head” is out now on ArchangelUK Recordings.

