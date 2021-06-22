NATHASSIA Explores EDM With ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ Radio Show

NATHASSIA has built a reputation for herself as a powerhouse of an artist – she has constantly been pushing the boat out in terms of her devotion to music to deliver a sound made up of her worldly influences that is entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on-top of a discography of seriously impressive hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Change The World’. Her sound continues to develop with each successful release, and she has received widespread praise from both her fans and the music industry itself. NATHASSIA’s creative flair is a trait that keeps her ahead of the curve and her ever-growing ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show is the latest endeavour that is turning heads in the industry.

As we near the 20th episode of NATHASSIA’S ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show, you can expect to hear some of the freshest blends as she spins the best gems the EDM scene has to offer, featuring new music from Illenium, Meduza, Afrojack and William Black. Considering NATHASSIA’s shows consist of a combination of her own anthems mixed in handpicked releases from the industry’s hottest producers, her weekly hour shows transport you into a world of your own with epic live performances and heaps of incredible music.

NATHASSIA’s radio show has garnered quite the following with more and more loyal listeners tuning in each week. Amongst the wealth of projects that NATHASSIA is involved with, her quality of productions never faulter whilst her image and talents stretch across the globe – she is definitely not one to miss out on.

NATHASSIA Online:

www.instagram.com/nathassiadevine

www.soundcloud.com/nathassiadevine

www.twitter.com/nathassiadevine

www.youtube.com/nathassiadevine

Listen to the latest show here:

Check out all episodes here: