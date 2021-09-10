NATHASSIA Explores EDM With ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ Radio

NATHASSIA welcomes a brand-new month of shows, with a consistent weekly radio show hosted by one of the most ethereal artists in the industry. NATHASSIA continues to push the boat out in terms of her musical style with sounds made up of her worldly influences that are entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on top of a discography of seriously impressive hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Change The World’. Her sound continues to develop with each successive release, and she has received widespread praise from both her fans and the music industry itself. NATHASSIA’s creative flair is a trait that keeps her ahead of the curve and her ever-growing ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show is the latest endeavor that is turning heads in the industry.

As we near the 35th episode of her Goddess Is A DJ radio show, you can indulge yourself with some of the best EDM gems in the industry, as she whips up something unique and fresh each week that will get your feet moving and transport you into the world of NATHASSIA. Her weekly hour shows consist of a mixture of underground hits to some of the most loved songs in the industry that transport you into a world of your own with epic live performances and heaps of incredible artists.

NATHASSIA’s radio show has garnered quite the following with more and more loyal listeners tuning in each week. Amongst the wealth of projects that NATHASSIA is involved with, her quality of productions never falter whilst her image and talents stretch across the globe. Expect to hear music from the likes of Futuristic Polar Bears, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, Chapter & Verse, and many more.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/goddessisadj/goddess-is-a-dj-034-by-nathassia/

Check out all episodes here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/NATHASSIA/

