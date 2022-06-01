NATHASSIA Invites DaaHype To Remix Her Track ‘Is Everybody Searching’

NATHASSIA strikes again with another powerful banger, this time a remix version of ‘Is Everybody Searching’ is ready to hit the charts like her previous releases did. NATHASSIA teams up with DaaHype to introduce this fascinating track via ArchangelUK Recordings.

Following previous releases like ‘Lair (Special Tee & Andreas Fox Remix)’ and ‘Bang the Drums (D-licious Remix) – Miami Special’ that have garnered the attention and praise of listeners worldwide, NATHASSIA shows no signs of slowing down, having her music playlisted on MTV, her singles charting on Beatport and her weekly radio show ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ reaching more than 31 countries all over the world, her music continues to reach new heights.

Known for her multicultural approach to music, blending inspiration and influences form her own diverse background, NATHASSIA brings with every release, a new and fresh take on Electronic music that resonates with audiences everywhere.

This new remix by talented DJ and producer DaaHype mixes the best of what the artists have to offer; the mesmerizing vocals provided by NATHASSIA, distill an air of the multiculturalism she is known for; an exotic melody in the vocals is mixed perfectly with the hard drops and hard-hitting production. A growling bass and playful chops of the vocals give the track its color and special vibe, also adding more dynamics to the rhythm and taking the listener to a hypnotic and captivating ride. Layers of synths and pads maintain the intensity of the song, while the energetic beat keeps the party going.

This track is a powerful journey that will give Future Bass lovers and party seekers alike a new reason to get excited over the festival season and upcoming projects by the artists. Make sure to follow NATHASSIA and ArchangelUK as they continue to amaze their listeners with top-notch releases that stand out from the crowd.

‘Is Everybody Searching (DaaHype Remix)’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

Listen to ‘Is Everybody Searching (DaaHype Remix)’ Now:

https://nathassia.fanlink.to/iseverybodysearching

NATHASSIA Online

www.instagram.com/nathassiadevine

www.soundcloud.com/nathassiadevine

www.nathassia.com

DaaHype Online

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5mOxVscKIxEvqXtp02lv0R

https://www.beatport.com/artist/daahype/398447

ArchangelUK Online

https://www.archangeluk.com/