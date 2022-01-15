NATHASSIA and Rare Candy Present ‘Light of The World’

Celebrated multi-cultural electronic music artist Nathassia Devine is collaborating for the first time this year with production duo Rare Candy to create this deliciously grooved inspirational single “Light of the World” with Most Lost on remix duty. Her prominent live show capabilities and successful releases mixed in with the launch of her ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show are just some of the things that have kept her ahead of the curve this year, as her creative flair is a gift that keeps on giving. She is a powerhouse artist who delivers an entirely unique and hypnotic sound built from her worldly influences and immense talent as a DJ and Producer.

‘Light of The World’ features as an instant head-turner, as you are met with an ear-catching kick and clap combo, surrounded by atmospheric risers that keep on coming to hint at the incoming drama that is about to commence. NATHASSIA’s iconic and talented vocals fill the speaker as playful piano melodies wash over her angelic voice, giving it that danceable edge that will have you glued to the dancefloor for hours. The drop comes in hot and heavy, as the melody explodes out into a seriously catchy culmination of intricate and groovy elements brought to you by Most Lost, who accentuate the great depth, power, and energy that all three talents have brought to the table.

Last year in 2021, fans saw a massive output from NATHASSIA, from her constant flow of successful EDM anthems in the scene music scene to the rise of her ‘Goddess Is a DJ’ radio show, which emerged as another successful endeavor to add to her catalog of creative talents. This year, she is showing no signs of slowing down, her distinction is constantly on the rise, and we can’t wait to see what amazing things she achieves this year. Stick around and see what the coming months have in store for NATHASSIA fans worldwide.

Listen to ‘Light of The World’:

https://soundcloud.com/nathassiadevine/lightoftheworldmostlostremix

https://open.spotify.com/track/7MnhLfNwh4Dd3O1hVKNQg3?si=934137d29b2e4930

NATHASSIA Online:

www.facebook.com/nathassiadevine

www.twitter.com/nathassiadevine

www.instagram.com/nathassiadevine

www.soundcloud.com/nathassiadevine

www.nathassia.com