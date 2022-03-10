NATHASSIA Releases ‘Lair’ Remix By Special Tee & Andreas Fox

Widely known and talented producer and DJ NATHASSIA, releases a new take on her party single ‘Lair’. Joining forces with talented artists Special Tee and Andreas Fox, NATHASSIA introduces an official remix of the aforementioned groundbreaking hit.

NATHASSIA, known for her characteristic style, multicultural influences, references and approach, and hard-hitting tracks, has had a stream of top-tier releases like ‘Rainmaker’ and ‘Star Sapphire’ alongside curating mixes for her own radio show ‘Goddess Is a DJ’ where she features her favorite EDM, Electro House, Bass House and Future House, while also mixing in some of her own special tunes. The show has been getting a lot of praise and attention since its release, reaching a global audience.

Now, she introduces this remix, produced by the power duo Special Tee and Andreas Fox, who have collaborated with the artist before remixing her track ‘Change the World’. They bring together all of their skills and sound to create a feel-good, staggering version of ‘Lair’.

With bubbly synths and NATHASSIA’s vocals under a spotlight, the track evolves to an explosion of freshness. Supported by layers of rhythmic arpeggiated synths, a syncopated beat and bass that certainly helps in keeping the party feel going, this remix is perfect for House, Dance or Electro-pop lovers and summer festival goers all over the world, as the vibe it unleashes will become an experience that will linger.

NATHASSIA continues to inspire and surprise her followers and anyone who would listen, as her characteristic style and sound, makes her project one that’s sure not to be missed. Keep an eye on what the artist is releasing in the future as she continues to work on exceptionally high-quality productions.

‘Lair (Special Tee & Andreas Fox Remix)’ is out now via Archangel UK and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

Listen to ‘Lair (Special Tee & Andreas Fox Remix)’ Now:

