NATHASSIA Releases New Hit ‘Bang The Drums (D-Licious Mix) – Miami Special’

NATHASSIA hits back with yet another banger. This time she’s releasing a new remix via ArchangelUK. ‘Bang The Drums’ comes as a ‘Miami Special’, filled with feel-good uplifting vibes and sun-drenched energy. Following a recent string of MTV playlisted singles, Beatport chart success, and the milestones reached by her fantastic radio show ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ like connecting with millions of listeners in more than 31 countries, being featured both on leading dance music stations alongside the biggest DJs in EDM, as well as, preeminent international dance music press, NATHASSIA is ready to start the party again.

Being true to her multicultural essence and heritage, as her sound, vocal style and live performances have been characterized by bringing both eastern and western cultures together under her particular and distinctive style, ‘Bang The Drums’ features sounds that will immediately transport the listener to a beach world party, where everyone is invited.

As the name of the track suggests, banging drums and claps make an opening to the song, maintaining the rhythm and paving the way for the dancing to start. Layers of synth textures play around with a catchy melody. NATHASSIA’s whispers serve as a guide through the journey, intense risers drop into filtered metal drums that release a fresh tropical vibe. Suddenly, trumpets announce with a motif that the party is just getting started. Orchestral synths and eerie pads, open up the experience to yet another explosive drop that keeps the dancing going.

This drum-packed and heavy electrifying vibe ceremony is perfect for a much-needed evening at the beach, or as a ticket for teleporting to a sunny Miami seashore.

NATHASSIA definitely strikes back with this new track, showing her skills, undeniable talent and characteristic sound that makes her an artist to follow up close. Get ready for summertime and listen to ‘Bang The Drums (D-Licious remix) – Miami Special’ now.

Listen to ‘Bang The Drums (D-Licious mix) – Miami Special’:

NATHASSIA Online:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Soundcloud

Official Website



ArchangelUK Online:

Official Website