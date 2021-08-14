RELEASES

NATHASSIA’s Latest Month of ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ Radio

NATHASSIA bounces back with this month’s supply of the best EDM tunes around. If you’re not yet acquainted with NATHASSIA, she’s a powerhouse of an artist. Her musical influences and sounds are constantly evolving, made up of her worldly influences that are entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on top of an impressive discography of hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’, and her latest arrival ‘Lair’ featuring the Futuristic Polar Bears remix, which is definitely worth checking out. 

As we are now nearing her 28th episode in the month of July, you can treat yourself to some of the freshest blends as she spins the best gems the EDM scene has to offer, featuring new music from the industry’s biggest names like Timmy Trumpet, Major Lazer, Bakermat, and Don Diablo. With her shows constantly making it onto the global big room charts and global electro house chart, you can expect nothing but the best quality from her show as she brings something fresh to the table every week. 

NATHASSIA’s radio show has garnered quite the following with more and more loyal listeners tuning in each week. Amongst the wealth of projects that NATHASSIA is involved with, her quality of productions never falter whilst her image and talents stretch across the globe – she is definitely not one to miss out on.  

Listen to the latest show here: 

https://www.mixcloud.com/goddessisadj/goddess-is-a-dj-027-by-nathassia/ 

Check out all episodes here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/NATHASSIA/ 

