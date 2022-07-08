New Hit From Terry Golden: ‘Moonlight Ft. Marcello Vieira’

Terry Golden hits again with another striking release via Blanco y Negro. In a hot stream of releases in collaboration with the influential Spanish label, Terry Golden introduces his latest production ‘Moonlight’ featuring singer Marcello Vieira, a hard-hitting track that has everything it takes to make the DJ and music producer reach new heights.

Coming from a busy schedule; between putting out powerful releases like ‘Red Zone’ featuring DJ Sightseer, important upcoming live performances at this year’s hottest festivals in Europe; Neversea and Ultra Europe, and the growing success of his weekly radio show ‘Art of Rave’, Terry Golden keeps pushing the boundaries delivering time and time again high-quality smash hits.

Now, he presents ‘Moonlight’ an almighty track with a hint of enigma and a big main stage rave vibe.

A growling bass makes for a solid foundation; an eerie synth pad adds a mysterious flavor, while the grandiose voice of Marcello Vieira belts out the notes of an intriguing yet enticing melody. Intense revving risers pump up the feel of urgency for the powerful drop that follows; all of this, supported by a pounding beat and even more intense sub bass that will definitely light up the dance floor. Future rave-like synths prepare the drops, as layers of pads and pitch-shifting leads add dynamic and an extra punch to this very impressive banger.

This track will surely find thousands of listeners eager to rave all night long, as Terry Golden takes the wheel and delivers the hottest sounds available that make his signature style one to follow up close.

Terry Golden keeps showing off his skills and talent with every release, and as his hard-work and exquisite taste pay off, garnering him more outstanding accomplishments and accolades that certify what we all know by now, that he is ready to conquer every dance floor in the world.

Make sure to follow Terry Golden as he continues his musical journey filled with certified hits. ’Moonlight’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

