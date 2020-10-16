NGO Shares New Release “Stay” Featuring Rasmus Wahlgren

NGO is a producer from the San Francisco Bay Area. On October 16, 2020, NGO shares his latest release, the single titled “Stay”. It features a vocal performance from Swedish artist Rasmus Wahlgren.

“Stay” is an electronic-pop influenced track. A light melody brings Rasmus Wahlgren’s sweet vocals to the forefront, with heartfelt lyrics to match. Also emphasized by clear instruments and a relaxed beat, the song breathes new life into what it feels like to long for love.

“My goal with ‘Stay’ was to be able to turn the bittersweet lyrics of a breakup and the yearning to have their old partner stick around into something that was easy to listen to. The track is a stark difference from the rest of my discography, I used more organic elements throughout ‘Stay’ to give it a human aspect as I wanted to resonate with listeners without the need for intricate sound design, the song should speak for itself.” NGO about “Stay”

About NGO

Calvin Ngo is a producer of Vietnamese descent better known as his stage name NGO. His remix of “Too Good” by Drake and Rihanna caught the attention of listeners worldwide. The 21-year-old artist also caught the attention of The Chainsmokers when he remixed their song “All We Know”. Since then, both Spinnin’ Records and Cloudkid/Virgin Records have signed his songs. Furthermore, NGO continues to make waves in music as he produced an official remix for T-Pain and O. T. Genasis’s “A Million Times”.