Nicky Romero and Teamworx Release “World Through Your Eyes”

Nicky Romero and Protocol veterans Teamworx join forces for another progressive gem in the form of “World Through Your Eyes“. Featuring German singer/songwriter, Joseph Feinstein, “World Through Your Eyes” boasts an instrumental melody that carries soulful vocals in the intro. Subsequent to this delicate opening, the track steadily builds to swelling synths. However, where one might expect a big-room style drop, Romero and Teamworx instead steer the track into a deep and groovy course. This is quite the treat as it adds character and significance while eschewing an otherwise insipid and over-exaggerated approach.

“World Through Your Eyes” gives both the nod to classic progressive house and a contemporary take on dance music today. Additionally, it follows the direction of Romero’s recent release “You Used To,” which was acclaimed by industry tastemakers and featured on Spotify‘s “mint” playlist. “World Through Your Eyes” is the fourth collaboration between himself and longtime Protocol artists Teamworx. Previous collaborations include “Techno,” “Deep Dark Jungle,” and “Champion Sound“. “World Through Your Eyes” is out now on Protocol.

Protocol Recordings boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds. It’s a label that consistently features his own music and that of both rising and established talent. Israeli exports Teamworx continues to release marvelous music on the imprint which has received support from some of the biggest names in the scene. On the other hand, singer/songwriter/producer Joseph Feinstein grew up in an international family of artists and musicians. While collaborating with other artists from all over the world, he reached over 20M streams across all DSPs. Recent involvements include collaborations with the likes of Ray Dalton, VINAI, James Carter, ItaloBrothers, Malou, Sera, and more.