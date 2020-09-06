Nicky Romero Debuts Deep Progressive Alias, “Monocule”

Nicky Romero debuts his alter ego with the new “Monocule Volume 1” EP. Throughout his career, Nicky has become synonymous with cutting edge progressive music. Accordingly, he has since experimented with dance-pop crossover styles and more. However, Monocule is something new and different since it showcases his passion for deeper, underground vibes.

The EP’s first track “Time to Save,” produced together with Nicky’s Dutch fellow Tim van Werd and Protocol’s veteran Mosimann, has a decidedly darker vibe than the usual Protocol tracks, with growling basslines and emotive vocals by the Frenchman himself. “Close To Me” delivers cinematic melodies over a deep bassline and breathy lyrical overlays. At the same time, the final track, “Waiting For You” evokes memories of grooving on dark dance floors pre-global pandemic.

Monocule’s monologue

“Monocule is a new alias of mine, which lets me express my never-ending love for deeper classic progressive house vibes. During these uncertain times, it feels really good to lock myself up in the studios and work with a different spectrum of sounds. I’m excited to finally share my first single and EP with the world as Monocule. I’m more than happy to have Tim van Werd & Mosimann be part of this inaugural release! Sky’s the limit for Monocule, so I’m stoked about this new sonic journey.” Nicky Romero on his Monocule alias

Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Additionally, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode with over 100 FM stations airing it. Now, with his Monocule project, Romero has proven again his ability to evolve with the times. Also, fans and listeners can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify.