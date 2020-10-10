Nicky Romero Debuts “Nights With You” Under Universal Music

After a busy year with numerous projects, Nicky Romero returns with the gentle single to start the month, “Nights With You”. Laced with piano melodies to tap into the Dutch producer’s tender hand in the studio, the pop-influenced song bursts with orchestral strings to bring out an emotional drop.

Additionally, a lyric video accompanies the song’s release. Set in the night beneath a full moon, the setting brings out the grand feelings associated with the drop. Furthermore, Nicky Romero’s single draws out the artist’s best yet in electronic pop.

“‘Nights With You’ is a song I have loved from the very first moment I finished the demo. We went through many versions of this record. When the acoustic strings came in, I knew instantly we had something special. Sometimes, to get the best results and bring out the magic, certain elements of a track need to be preserved. Partnering with Universal on this release is also exciting news. I’m looking forward to the upcoming edits and remixes we have planned for ‘Nights With You’”. Nicky Romero on “Nights With You”

Nicky Romero’s relationship with Universal Music is separate from his Protocol Recordings label. As such, he will continue to release music from its artists independently.

Watch Nicky Romero’s “Nights With You” lyric video below. Alternatively, listen to the song on its streaming channels.