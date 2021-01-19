Nicky Romero Releases First Single of 2021, “Into The Light”

After closing 2020 with his dance-pop song “Nights With You” and sharing remixes of “Only For You,” Nicky Romero swings back to his progressive house sound in “Into The Light” alongside Protocol’s Timmo Hendriks and singer/songwriter David Shane. Additionally, “Into The Light” marks Nicky Romero and Timmo Hendriks’ first collaboration together.

Driving into the song’s introduction with a melody of moving piano chords, Nicky Romero and Timmo Hendriks elicit a sense of longing. Meanwhile, the track progresses with David Shane’s emotive vocals brewing atop an airy ambiance and deep bassline. As the song moves into its drop, Nicky Romero and Timmy Hendriks combine their talents into full gear with a brazing movement, accentuating a gargantuan boom of euphoric sound.

“Into The Light” marks Nicky Romero’s first entry into his familiar progressive sound for 2021. Meanwhile, the song elevates Timmo Hendriks as a Protocol mainstay, proving his remarkable place with the imprint and garnering future fanaticism for his music.

Additionally, with “Into The Light,” fans can opt to listen to the original or extended version as the producers provide an extra minute of pure bliss.

Check out the lyric video below, or stream “Into The Light” via Nicky Romero’s own imprint, Protocol Recordings.