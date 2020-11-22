Nicky Romero Releases “Nights With You” EP

Following Nicky Romero‘s debut on Universal Music with “Nights With You,” the Dutchman releases additional versions of the single. These include his own festival mix as well as a special remix by UK producer Harrison. The alternative interpretations explore Nicky’s famous progressive house sound and Harrison’s deep and cinematic style.

Nicky Romero and Universal Music come together again to enhance and increase reach on Nicky Romero’s sound around the globe. The festival mix incorporates an energetic, bouncy bassline, begging to be played at the mainstage. Quite satisfyingly, it evokes fond memories of live events for every dance music fan. In contrast, Harrison’s rendition promulgates deep and undulating sounds, and adds a dark tinge to “Nights With You”. However, there’s a feeling of balance that comes to mind when the dreamy instrumentals come to the forefront to evoke an emotional state of mind.

Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Moreover, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode and over 100 FM stations airing it. Addtionally, fans and listeners can follow Nicky Romero on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify. He recently debuted his ultra-modern “Another World” live stream concept this summer and now has proved again his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.