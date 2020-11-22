RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases “Nights With You” EP

This release features a festival mix & a special remix by UK producer, Harrison

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 3 mins ago
Less than a minute
Nicky Romero

Following Nicky Romero‘s debut on Universal Music with “Nights With You,” the Dutchman releases additional versions of the single. These include  his own festival mix as well as a special remix by UK producer Harrison. The alternative interpretations explore Nicky’s famous progressive house sound and Harrison’s deep and cinematic style. 

Nicky Romero and Universal Music come together again to enhance and increase reach on Nicky Romero’s sound around the globe. The festival mix incorporates an energetic, bouncy bassline, begging to be played at the mainstage. Quite satisfyingly, it evokes fond memories of live events for every dance music fan. In contrast, Harrison’s rendition promulgates deep and undulating sounds, and adds a dark tinge to “Nights With You”. However, there’s a feeling of balance that comes to mind when the dreamy instrumentals come to the forefront to evoke an emotional state of mind.

Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Moreover, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode and over 100 FM stations airing it. Addtionally, fans and listeners can follow Nicky Romero on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and Spotify. He recently debuted his ultra-modern “Another World” live stream concept this summer and now has proved again his ability to turn into gold everything he touches. 

Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Teamworx & DØBER Release “Complete Me”

Teamworx & DØBER Release “Complete Me”

3 hours ago
Photo of AVAION Seeks To “Love Again” With New Single

AVAION Seeks To “Love Again” With New Single

4 hours ago
Photo of Marsh Releases Debut Album and Title Track, “Lailonie”

Marsh Releases Debut Album and Title Track, “Lailonie”

5 hours ago
Photo of St. Lundi Releases Acoustic Rework of “To Die For”

St. Lundi Releases Acoustic Rework of “To Die For”

6 hours ago
Close
Close