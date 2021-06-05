RELEASES

Nicky Romero Returns as Monocule with “Ways to Heaven”

This superb track is a Progressive House gem that's out now on Protocol Recordings

Ways to Heaven

Nicky Romero returns as his underground alter ego Monocule with the new single, “Ways To Heaven“. It’s a satisfying collaboration with rising Italian talent, Jamis, and British singer/songwriter/pianist, Michael G. Moore. “Ways to Heaven” opens up with a soulful vocal line. Thereafter, the track quickly picks up a driving, deep bassline that has become synonymous with Monocule’s signature style. 

Consequently, the result is an impressive and cinematic sonic journey through the spectrum of dark progressive house music. As such, “Ways to Heaven” is an alluring yet dancefloor-friendly sound that fans and listeners will find equally captivating and enthralling. It’s an immediate follow-up to Monocule’s recent EP, “Monocule Volume 2.” As for Jamis, he’s previously released on ArmadaRevealedSmash The House, and Mixmash Records. On the other hand, composer and pianist Michael G. Moore, who has a Brit-rock voice, previously worked with the likes of Adam LambertBecky HillDean Lewis, and Ray Quinn

Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. In terms of his Monocule alias, Nicky debuted it in 2020 with the inaugural EP, “Monocule Volume 1“. It consisted of “Time To Save” with Tim van Werd and Mosimann, “Close To Me,” and “Waiting For You“. In the most descriptive manner, Monocule’s music is deep and growling basslines, emotive vocals, and dark and cinematic melodies. It’s the sonic style that Monocule marvelously and magnificantly manifests. “Ways to Heaven” featuring Jamis and Michael G. Moore is out now on Nicky Romero’s imprint, Protocol Recordings. Additionally, hereunder is the official lyric video.

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

