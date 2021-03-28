Nicky Romero Returns as Monocule with “You Don’t Know”

Nicky Romero returns as Monocule with his newest dark progressive gem, “You Don’t Know“. It’s the leading single from his forthcoming “Monocule Volume 2” EP, and continues Nicky’s dark progressive progression. Moreover, “You Don’t Know” creates a moody nighttime ambiance with its undulating melodies. Furthermore, a deep, muted bassline conjures up memories of hedonistic club nights and hazy mornings. Paired with its nifty, distorted vocals, “You Don’t Know” makes for a versatile tune that is both danceable and easy-listening.

The world heard for the first time from Monocule in 2020 with the release of “Monocule Volume 1“. It signaled the debut of Nicky’s underground project and featured Tim van Werd and Mosimann. Also, Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Quite impressively, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode and over 100 FM stations airing it.

He recently debuted his ultra-modern "Another World" live stream concept last summer and now has proved again his ability to turn into gold everything he touches. Keep an eye out for the full "Monocule Volume 2" EP and its complete tracklist coming soon. In the meantime, enjoy "You Don't Know".