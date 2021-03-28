RELEASES

Nicky Romero Returns as Monocule with “You Don’t Know”

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Nicky

Nicky Romero returns as Monocule with his newest dark progressive gem, “You Don’t Know“. It’s the leading single from his forthcoming “Monocule Volume 2” EP, and continues Nicky’s dark progressive progression. Moreover, “You Don’t Know” creates a moody nighttime ambiance with its undulating melodies. Furthermore, a deep, muted bassline conjures up memories of hedonistic club nights and hazy mornings. Paired with its nifty, distorted vocals, “You Don’t Know” makes for a versatile tune that is both danceable and easy-listening.

The world heard for the first time from Monocule in 2020 with the release of “Monocule Volume 1“. It signaled the debut of Nicky’s underground project and featured Tim van Werd and Mosimann. Also, Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Quite impressively, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode and over 100 FM stations airing it.

Additionally, fans and listeners can follow Nicky Romero on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and Spotify. He recently debuted his ultra-modern “Another World” live stream concept last summer and now has proved again his ability to turn into gold everything he touches. Keep an eye out for the full “Monocule Volume 2” EP and its complete tracklist coming soon. In the meantime, enjoy “You Don’t Know“. 

Monocule – You Don’t Know
Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Cosmic Gate Releases New Single, “Blame”

Cosmic Gate Releases New Single, “Blame”

1 day ago
Photo of Lorely Mur Drops Techno Banger ‘Acid Kisses’ on Lakota Raw

Lorely Mur Drops Techno Banger ‘Acid Kisses’ on Lakota Raw

1 day ago
Photo of Ken Bauer’s Latest Progressive House Tune ‘Free’

Ken Bauer’s Latest Progressive House Tune ‘Free’

2 days ago
Photo of Ranger Trucco Drops Sophomore EP ‘Pretty Girls’

Ranger Trucco Drops Sophomore EP ‘Pretty Girls’

2 days ago
Close
Close