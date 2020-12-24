RELEASES

Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals’ “Only For You” Remixes

The perfect way to end a year of great music!

Following Nicky Romero and Sick Individuals‘ recent collaboration “Only For You” featuring XIRA, they have just dropped four brand new remixes of this progressive vocal gem.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as ‘Legacy‘ (with Krewella) and #1 single ‘I Could Be The One‘ (with Avicii), Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more.

Who are the Sick Individuals?

Coming from the Netherlands, where there genuinely seems to be something in the water when it comes to electronic dance music success, Sick Individuals have released on some of the world’s most influential imprints – Revealed Recordings, Spinnin’ Records, Warner, Interscope, Def Jam and Capitol. Official remixes for Rihanna & David Guetta, Madonna, Moby, Rita Ora, Avicii, and Icona Pop have peppered the global radio airwaves, ensuring their sound reaches millions of ears in all four corners of the planet. With numerous worldwide hit singles to their name, support from the biggest artists in electronic dance music and pop music, and an international tour that has seen them perform at venues like Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields – Sick Individuals continue to set new boundaries with each passing year!

The rest of the remix crew

First up is Canadian band Tennyson, a band that Nicky Romero himself enjoys. The result is a genuinely unique, live vocal redo, fusing both male and female vocal parts for a raw and indie downtempo rendition of the original.

Bass Modulators flip the switch back to dance music with their hardstyle version, which delivers triumphant synths perfect for getting your shuffle on.

To round things out, Futuristic Polar Bears lend their big room sound to “Only For You” to make you imagine you’re on the mainstage at a festival, then Low Blow finalizes the EP with undulating basslines and groovy ouse melodies.

Stream the remixes now

Finally, out now on Protocol, the “Only For You” remix package shows more up-and-coming talent from the Protocol crew.


