Nicky Romero’s “You Used To” in ‘Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021’

Although Miami Music Week fell victim to the global pandemic again in 2021, Nicky Romero and his Protocol Recordings still commits to delivering Miami-themed music to fans. The label releases their annual EP of Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021 featuring five exclusive tracks to get you through the no-festival blues and feel Miami‘s atmosphere from your home. Setting the tone is Nicky himself, taking it back to the beginning with a driving vocal progressive house track “You Used To,” completed with a goose-bump-inducing drop to truly embody the spirit of MMW/WMC.

Who else to listen for in Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021

Next up, Protocol‘s veteran duo Trilane team up with Charlie Ray and Jordan Grace for “In Heaven” that will take you right back to the mainstage with its uplifting build-up and positive message, while Sisters Cap return with “Foolin’ Me,” a disco-influenced gem filled with daytime festival energy. SOLR and Timmy Loss‘s “Erase You” is a deep and groovy progressive house with emotive vocals for those late-night vibes, while Mantrastic & Rechler close the compilation out with “Groove On,” a funky minimal house track that slaps just like you were dancing at a warehouse in Wynwood. While we hope to see everyone again in 2022, press play on the Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021 EP. All will transport back to one of dance music’s hallmark events.

The further growth and success of Protocol Recordings

Founded by Nicky Romero in 2012, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. The label always has a strong presence at Miami Music Week, with past showcases taking place at the chic, avant-garde Ora Nightclub in South Beach, and consistently bring both loved veterans and fresh faces in their live performance circuit.

Even though health concerns are preventing them from touching down in Miami this year, the crew is still promising plenty of new music and travel dates as soon as the situation is under control. Catch Nicky and the rest of the team during their festival and club runs after the pandemic is over, and keep up to date with all Protocol news. Stream or download the Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021 on all streaming platforms by clicking on this link now.

Stream the Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021 EP here: