Nicolaas Remixes “Calm Before the Storm” by Beca

Nicolaas sets the weekend mood with his remix of Beca’s “Calm Before the Storm.”

Characterized by a slow tempo and synths that draw out the magic of the retro-wave genre, “Calm Before the Storm” undergoes a treatment that accentuates Beca’s sweet and airy voice. Gated reverbs punch through the track and lead the beat of the song while the synths inspire feelings of swaying beneath the glow of neon lights. Undoubtedly, the remix appeals to the nostalgic sounds of the ’80s with Beca’s honey voice guiding the entire experience.

Nicolaas’ remix appropriately brings out the best of the retro-wave genre while retaining the feel of the original track. Beca notes that the lyrics and the song are meant to inspire listeners to push beyond their own limits. Listen to Nicolaas’ remix of Beca’s “Calm Before The Storm” below the post.

About Beca

Beca is a singer and song-writer whose music has been broadcasted across 50+ stations. Additionally, her music has been featured in both commercials and T.V. shows such as Bones, Made in Chelsea, and Dance Moms. Her performances span across festivals like SXSW, Sundance Film Festival, NYC Pride, POP Montreal, and NXNE.

About Nicolaas

Nicolaas is a retro-wave producer based out of Winnipeg. He has previously worked with Maison Kitsuné and has produced and remixed music for Chela, Kraak & Smaak, and Jean Tonique.