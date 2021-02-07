Nora En Pure Returns With ‘Monsoon’ EP

The queen of deep house, Nora En Pure, recently introduced her three-track Monsoon EP via Enormous Tunes. Nora En Pure’s Monsoon EP is her first musical offering in 2021 to all house music fans. Stream and download Nora En Pure’s Monsoon EP now on all streaming platforms.

Monsoon allows all to relax freely

To begin, the first track is the same title as the EP. The “Monsoon” track is a driving creation, which blends her signature piano chords with an up-tempo bassline and progressive elements. Breathing new life into these difficult times, “World Of Rules” carries the listener into another dimension in a blissful and melodic fashion.

Composing a touching instrumental arrangement, it gleams with soothing percussion, laced with gentle piano chords and flute riffs. Whisking the listener away with “Cognitive Fadings”, she calls upon an array of nature samples and fluctuating synths to evoke a sense of wanderlust, closing the EP out on a high.

Nora En Pure delivers feel-good, uplifting deep house music

Nora En Pure dedicates herself to bringing the music world a consistent stream of soul-soothing and uplifting creations. Her distinct blend of deep house music continues to garner over 2.4 million monthly listeners on her official Spotify profile alone. Marking a new milestone in her career in 2020, she made her DJ Mag Top 100 debut.

Furthermore, she entered the charts at #74 and also placing at #10 in the Alternative Top 100. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of her Purified Records imprint in November 2020, the label has rapidly secured tastemaker status. In fact, Purified Records is now synonymous with immaculate melodic and progressive compositions.